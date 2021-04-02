Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Happy Prince Gaming is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India. He currently has 3.69 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 124618683.

Lifetime stats

Happy Prince Gaming’s lifetime stats

Happy Prince Gaming has played 7770 squad games and has triumphed in 1653 of them, making his win rate 21.27%. He has 22031 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.60.

The content creator has won 265 of the 1340 duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 19.77%. He has 3580 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.33 in this mode.

Happy Prince Gaming has also played 1345 solo games and has emerged victorious in 149 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.07%. With a K/D ratio of 2.85, he has 3412 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

Happy Prince Gaming’s ranked stats

Happy Prince Gaming has played 140 squad matches and has won on 18 occasions, translating to a win rate of 12.85%. He has killed 534 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.38.

The YouTuber has also played three ranked solo games and a single ranked duo match. He has 4 kills in the solo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Happy Prince Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Happy Prince Gaming earns between $4.8K - $77.4K per month from YouTube. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly income is between $58.1K - $929.3K.

Happy Prince Gaming’s YouTube channel and rank

The first video on Happy Prince Gaming’s channel was posted in August 2019. He has since uploaded 230 videos, which have over 185 million views combined.

Happy Prince Gaming’s channel ranks 611th in India when it comes to the number of YouTube subscribers. Click here to visit his channel.

Happy Prince Gaming’s social media handles

Here are the links to Happy Prince Gaming’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Happy Prince Gaming also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

