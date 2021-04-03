Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank and more

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, popularly known as GT King, is a prominent Free Fire content creator from India.

The Tamil YouTuber has witnessed a massive surge in popularity in the last few months and currently has 2.08 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Gaming Tamizhan.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details, including monthly earnings and more.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan has played 17277 squad matches and has triumphed in 3461 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.03%. He has 48209 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.49.

The content creator has also played 1728 duo games and has won on 159 occasions, making his win rate 9.20%. He bagged 3167 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.02 in this mode.

Gaming Tamizhan has won 48 of the 661 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 7.26%. With 1430 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan has played 219 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 26 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.87%. He secured 609 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.16 in this mode.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the YouTuber has played 20 matches but is yet to secure a win. He has killed 65 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Gaming Tamizhan has also played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Gaming Tamizhan’s estimated earnings are between $2.8K - $45.5K per month from YouTube. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are in the range of $34.1K - $545.4K.

Gaming Tamizhan’s YouTube channel and rank

Gaming Tamizhan started creating YouTube content in January 2019. He currently has 778 videos on his channel, with over 203 million views combined.

Gaming Tamizhan’s channel is ranked 1273rd in India when it comes to the number of subscribers.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Gaming Tamizhan’s social media handles

Gaming Tamizhan has an Instagram account. Players can click here to visit his profile.

