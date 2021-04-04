2B Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

2B Gamer is a renowned Free Fire YouTuber from Nepal. According to nepali.fandom.com, his real name is Sandesh Tamang. He regularly streams Free Fire and creates videos around it on his YouTube channel.

Presently, he has over 2.27 million subscribers, out of which 510 thousand have come in the last 30 days.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details such as monthly earnings and more.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 133688778

Lifetime stats

Ranked stats

2B Gamer has featured in 13873 squad games and has 3172 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 22.86%. He has notched precisely 44444 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.15.

Apart from this, he has appeared in 2703 matches and has bettered his foes in 417, having a win rate of 15.42%. With a K/D ratio of 3.60, he has 8234 frags.

The content creator has won 218 of the 1629 solo games, which comes down to a win ratio of 13.38%. In the process, he has bagged 4581 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Ranked stats

Lifetime stats

In the ongoing ranked season, 2B Gamer has contented in 343 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 29, maintaining a win rate of 8.45%. He secured 1036 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Meanwhile, he has also competed in 47 duo games and has a win tally of 7, retaining a win ratio of 10.63%. With 137 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.26.

2B Gamer has played four matches in the solo mode and has killed a total of 17 enemies, managing a K/D ratio of 4.25.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of 2B Gamer (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, 2B Gamer’s estimated monthly earnings are between $14.9K - $238.6K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are in the range of $178.9K - $2.9 million.

YouTube channel and rank

2B Gamer has been creating content for around a year and a half, with the oldest video on his YouTube channel dating back to October 2019. Since then, he has uploaded over 720 videos and has amassed 227 million views.

2B Gamer’s channel is placed at 7th position in his country when it comes to subscribers. Click here to visit it.

His social media handles

He has an Instagram account; click here to visit his profile.

