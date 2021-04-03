Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs AS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Sujan, and Sahil Rana, are two of the biggest Free Fire content creators hailing from India. They regularly create videos on their respective YouTube channels - "Gyan Gaming" and "AS Gaming."

At present, the former has a massive subscriber count of about 8.87 million. Meanwhile, AS Gaming has over 9.83 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. This article looks at and compares their stats in Garena’s battle royale sensation.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has featured in 17607 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 6370, with a win percentage of 36.17%. He has accumulated 60759 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.41.

Apart from this, he has played 2128 duo games and has 493 first-place finishes, for a win rate of 23.16%. In the process, he has bagged 5778 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.53.

The content creator has also participated in 1371 solo matches and has 159 victories, maintaining a win ratio of 11.59%. He has secured 2310 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming has appeared in 207 squad games in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 71, retaining a win rate of 34.29%. With a K/D ratio of 7.68, he has 1044 frags.

Moreover, he has won 29 of the 75 duo matches, leading to a win percentage of 38.66%. He has notched up 377 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 8.20.

Gyan Sujan has also played 32 solo games and has collected 1 kill.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has contented in 7590 squad matches and has come out on top on 1155 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 15.21%. He has racked up 19341 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.01.

Meanwhile, he has 301 wins in the 2180 duo games he has played, corresponding to a win rate of 13.80%. With 5833 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 2331 solo games and has triumphed in 292, converting to a win ratio of 12.52%. He has killed a total of 7905 enemies, for a K/D ratio of 3.88.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, AS Gaming has 67 squad games to his name and has remained unbeaten in 12, resulting in a win ratio of 17.91%. He has 227 kills, with a K/D ratio of 4.13.

He has played one solo match as well and has three kills.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. Gyan Gaming is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate, in both the duo and squad modes in terms of lifetime stats. AS Gaming meanwhile, has the edge in the solo mode.

In the current ranked season, AS Gaming has only played a single solo match and is yet to appear in the duo mode, meaning that the stats cannot be compared. Coming to squad mode though, Gyan Sujan has the upper hand.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

