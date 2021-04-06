FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Sandeep Panwar, popularly known as FF Antaryami, is a renowned Free Fire content creator hailing from Uttrakhand, India. He creates videos related to various aspects like challenges, events, and more.

Over the years, his YouTube channel has grown immensely. He currently boasts a subscriber count of about 2.3 million, out of which 230k have come from the previous 30 days.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

FF Antaryami has featured in 10627 squad matches and has come out on top on 2187 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 20.57%. He has accumulated 29499 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The streamer has participated in 4189 duo games and has bettered his foes in 399 for a win ratio of 9.52%. He has bagged 11866 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The content creator has appeared in 3797 solo matches and has a win tally of 295, retaining a win rate of 7.76%. He has notched 8373 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Sandeep has contented in 192 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 56, maintaining a win ratio of 29.16%. He has racked up 582 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.28.

Meanwhile, the internet star has won 12 of the 309 duo matches he has played, corresponding to a win percentage of 3.88%. With 879 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.96.

The broadcaster has played 17 solo games and has accumulated 18 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.06.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of FF Antaryami (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, FF Antaryami’s estimated monthly earnings are between $8.6k - $137k. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are mentioned to be in the range of $102.8k - $1.6 million.

His YouTube channel and rank

Sandeep has been creating content related to Free Fire on YouTube for quite a while now, with the oldest video on his channel dates back to January 2020. At present, he has 276 videos and has garnered over 298 million views.

His YouTube channel is placed in the 1123rd position in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Readers can click here to visit it.

His social media handles

