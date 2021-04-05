How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in April 2021

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Garena Free Fire. They aren't available for free, and players have to spend real money to obtain them.

Free Fire diamonds can be bought in a number of ways. Top-up websites such as Games Kharido and Codashop have emerged as one of the most popular methods by which players can buy the in-game currency.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to top up diamonds via Games Kharido as of April 2021.

How can players top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in April 2021?

Games Kharido is one of the most used top-up websites by Indian players as it offers a 100% bonus on the first purchase.

Players can follow the steps given below to buy Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players should visit the official Games Kharido website. The link to the website is given below:

Official website of Games Kharido: Click here.

Log in methods

Step 2: Once players have access to the website, they should tap on the ‘Free Fire’ option and log in. There are only two login methods available - Facebook and Player ID.

Step 3: Several top-up options will appear on the screen after players log in. They then have to choose the amount of diamonds they want to purchase.

The different top-up options available

Step 4: Once players have made a successful payment, diamonds will be credited to their accounts.

Payment methods and price

Three payment options are available for Indian players on Games Kharido - PayTM, UPI, and NetBanking.

Here are the costs of diamonds on Games Kharido:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

