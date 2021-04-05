NayanAsin's (Assassins ARMY) Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Assassins ARMY is a popular YouTube channel where players can find engaging Free Fire-related content. It is run by Nayan and Huzzai and has quite the fan following.

This article looks at NayanAsin's in-game stats and other details.

NayanAsin’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 148880273.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Nayan has contested 11030 squad games and has outplayed his foes on 3170 occasions, converting to a win rate of 28.73%. He has racked up 31133 kills and has sustained a K/D ratio of 3.96.

The YouTuber has 605 Booyahs in 2084 duo matches, which comes down to a win ratio of 29.03%. With 5531 eliminations, he maintains a K/D ratio of 3.74.

The internet star has played 748 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 109 of them, approximating a win rate of 14.57%. He has 1419 frags and has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

NayanAsin has featured in 76 squad games and has bettered his opponents in 20 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 26.31%. He is just one frag short of the 150 mark and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.66.

The broadcaster has participated in 17 duo matches and has a win tally of four games, ensuring a win ratio of 23.52%. The content creator has bagged 29 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.23.

The content creator has two solo matches against his name but is yet to secure a win and has one elimination.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Assassin Army's earning

According to Social Blade, Assassins Army's YouTube monthly income is expected to be in the range of $9.3k - $148.7k. Meanwhile, their yearly earnings are reportedly between $111.5k - $1.8M.

YouTube channel

The Assassins Army YouTube channel started in November 2019 and, within a short span, amassed a vast fan following. As stated earlier, the channel is run by the duo of Nayan and Huzzai.

His subscribers and view count

At present, it boasts more than 2.85 million subscribers and over 257 million views combined, of which 240k and 37 million, respectively, have been accumulated in the last 30 days.

Their channel is placed in 855th position in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Readers can click here to visit the channel.

Social media handle

Instagram: Click here

