SK Sabir Boss vs FireEyes Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and FireEyes Gaming are popular Indian YouTubers who are known for their Free Fire content. They have 3.79 million and 2.19 million subscribers on YouTube, respectively.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss' lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 28375 squad matches and has won on 9138 occasions, making his win rate 32.20%. He has 99523 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.17.

The content creator has 624 Booyahs in 3044 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 20.49%. He has racked up 8303 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.43 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1628 solo matches and has secured 144 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.84%. With 3307 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.23 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss' ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has 252 Booyahs in 799 ranked squad matches this season, translating to a win rate of 31.53%. He has secured 2476 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.53 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 38 ranked duo matches and has won on 13 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 34.21%. He has 129 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.16.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 435180912.

Lifetime stats

FireEyes Gaming’s lifetime stats

FireEyes Gaming has won 3550 of the 16080 squad matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 22.07%. He has 51370 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.10.

The YouTuber has also played 1529 duo matches and has triumphed in 245 of them, making his win rate 16.02%. He registered 4195 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.27 in this mode.

FireEyes Gaming has played 910 solo games and has emerged victorious in 92 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.10%. He has 2442 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

FireEyes Gaming’s ranked stats

FireEyes Gaming has played 219 ranked squad games this season and has triumphed in 26 of them, making his win rate 11.87%. He has 591 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.06 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 45 ranked duo games and has won on 5 occasions, translating to a win rate of 11.11%. He has 91 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.28.

FireEyes Gaming has played 37 ranked solo games and has 6 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 16.21%. He has 145 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.68 in this mode.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has the edge over FireEyes Gaming in the lifetime squad and duo games. Meanwhile, FireEyes Gaming has better stats in the lifetime solo matches.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo games cannot be evaluated since SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game. However, when it comes to the ranked duo and squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than FireEyes Gaming.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

