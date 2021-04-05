Free Fire OB27 Advance Server end date, added features, and more

The developers of Free Fire periodically add several new features to the game, and most of the new ones are tested in an Advance Server.

The much-awaited Free Fire OB27 Advance Server is finally live now. It has a plethora of new and exciting features that users can try out.

This article sheds light on the end date, added features, and more about the latest Free Fire OB27 Advance Server.

Also read: How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in April 2021

Everything to know about the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

End date

Timeline of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

Advertisement

The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server commenced on April 1 and will draw to an end on April 8. After this, users wouldn’t be able to access it. And it is crucial to note that the progress from the Advance Server won't carry over.

Added features

Here are a few of the added features for the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server:

Ability merge and change in UI

Abilities have been merged (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

The awakened and normal abilities of the characters have been merged. This basically means that they would only take a single slot. And the Character System UI will also be completely revamped, making it more accessible.

The developers earlier made an announcement about that, and hence, it is likely to make its way to the final update.

New pet

Advertisement

Moony in Free Fire (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server also featured a unique pet called Moony. It has a special skill that reduces damage by 20% while the users are in an interaction countdown, such as using Med Kits, repairing, etc.

Ability balancing

Ability balancing (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

The characters’ skills have also received some buffs/nerfs, and a few of them were spotted in the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server in Chrono and Wukong. The cooldown time of the former was increased, while it was reduced for the latter.

Players can click here to read about the complete features.

Registration

Advertisement

Follow the steps given below to register for the Advance Server:

Step 1: Visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website. Players can click here to visit it.

Step 2: Next, login and tap on the "Download APK" option.

Step 3: After installing the file, open it. Then enter the Activation Code into the text field to access the server.

Note: Players need to have an Activation Code to access the Advance Servers.

Also read: How to log in to Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and claim new redeem codes