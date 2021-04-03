Free Fire OB27 Advance Server: List of added features

The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server is now live.

If players want to test out new features before they are implemented in Free Fire, they can download the server using the APK file from the official website. However, only selected users who have received an Activation Code will be able to access it.

This article provides a list of new features that have been added to the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server.

List of changes in the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

It is essential to note that not all features in the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server will actually make it to the official update.

Ability balancing and change in UI

Change in UI (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

As Garena announced in the Bermuda Banter, the total Character System UI will be revamped in the upcoming update. Character skills will also be balanced in the upcoming patches.

Some of these changes can be seen in the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server. Two changes were spotted in the abilities of Chrono and Wukong. The former’s cooldown time has been increased, while the latter’s cooldown time has been reduced.

Merger of normal and awakened abilities

Awakened Andrew - the abilities have been merged (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

Characters’ normal and awakened abilities have been merged, and they will take only one slot. This feature is expected to make its way to the official update as Free Fire made an announcement about it in a social media post.

Firearms

Kord

Kord (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

A new weapon, Kord, has been added to the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server. The gun boasts a high magazine capacity, but the fire rate is on the lower end of the scale. The exact stats of the firearm haven’t been revealed.

The gun is expected to be released in the OB27 update since the previous few patches have featured new weapons.

Akimbo USP

Akimbo USP (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

A second Akimbo weapon was spotted in the OB27 Advance Server. It is available in battle royale mode.

Scythe and Flamethrower

Scythe has been added to the Clash Squad games, while Flamethrower is available in the classic mode.

Characters

The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server features three new characters – Awakened Andrew, Xayne and a mystery character.

Awakened Andrew

Awakened Andrew in Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

Ability: Wolf Pack (Passive)

The official description of the ability reads:

“Armor damage reduction boosted by 8%. An additional 0.15 damage reduction from every teammate carry this skill.”

Awakened Andrew's ability will reduce armor damage by 8%. Since the abilities of normal and awakened characters have been merged, this ability will also decrease vest durability loss by 2%.

Xayne

Xayne character in Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

Ability: Xtreme Encounter (Active)

The official description of the ability reads:

“Gets 100 HP temporarily, 50% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. It lasts for 8 seconds. Cooldown: 150 seconds.”

Xayne is ideal for aggressive players as he can temporarily provide them with 100 HP and increase the damage to Gloo Walls and shields.

Mystery Character

Mystery character in Free Fire Advance Server(Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

Ability: Falcon Fervor (Passive)

Like the previous few Advance Servers, the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server also features a Mystery character.

The official description of the character's ability reads:

“Damage increases with distance, up to 5%. Damage to marked enemies increases by 5%.”

New Pet – Moony

Moony in Free Fire (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

A new pet named Moony is available in the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server. It possesses a unique skill that reduces damage by 20% when its owner is in an interaction countdown (e.g., using Med Kits, repairing, etc.)

