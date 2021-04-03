PVS Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank and more

PVS Gaming is one of the top Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube.

He uploads videos in Tamil and also regularly streams the popular battle royale title on his channel. At present, PVS Gaming has 1.63 million subscribers and 169 million views, of which 60k and 9.4 million respectively, can be attributed to the last 30 days.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, income, and various other details.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 63725581.

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming has featured in 9917 squad games and has a win tally of 2233 games, which comes down to a win ratio of 22.17%. He has secured 26860 kills, at a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The content creator has participated in 941 duo matches and has outplayed his foes in 157 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 16.68%. With 2092 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Apart from this, PVS Gaming has 101 Booyahs in 981 solo games, leading to a win percentage of 10.29%. In the process, he has eliminated 3056 foes, with a K/D ratio of 3.47.

Ranked stats

PVS Gaming has 34 first-place finishes in 160 squad games, and he has a win rate of 21.25%. He has registered 472 kills and maintains a K/D ratio of 3.75.

He also has a single duo match against his name and has six frags in it, boasting a K/D ratio of 6.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

His earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, PVS Gaming’s YouTube earning is estimated to be in the range of $2.4k - $37.8k. Simultaneously, his yearly income is reported to be in the range of $28.4k - $453.6k.

His YouTube channel

The first video on his channel was uploaded in January 2019, and since then, he has uploaded over 700 videos, which account for more than 169 million views in total. He has garnered immense support from the community and boasts more than 1.63 million subscribers.

Click here to visit his channel.

His social media handles

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

He also has a discord server which you can join by clicking here.

