Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Arrow AK (Arrow gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is one of the most notable names in the Indian Free Fire community. He regularly streams the battle royale title and creates content related to it on his YouTube channel. He boasts around 9.33 million subscribers at this time.

Arrow AK runs the renowned YouTube channel 'Arrow Gaming', alongside Arrow IB. They make guides, tips, and gameplay videos related to Free Fire and presently have around 1.46 million subscribers.

This article looks at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has competed in 8093 squad games and has outplayed his foes in 2218 of them, which narrows down to a win rate of 27.40%. With 21090 kills, he maintains a K/D ratio of 3.59.

He has 742 first-place finishes in 4298 duo games, upholding a win ratio of 17.26%. The YouTuber has bagged 11344 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Amitbhai has played 3379 solo games and has outshined his foes on 276 occasions, converting to a win rate of 8.16%. He has 7624 frags, for a K/D ratio of 2.46.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has featured in 181 squad games and triumphed in 37 of them, resulting in a win percentage of 20.44%. He has registered 560 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.89.

He has 116 duo matches against his name, with a win tally of 9 games, leading to a win rate of 7.75%. He has 364 kills in these matches and has managed a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Amitbhai has taken part in 55 solo games and has eight victories, with a win ratio of 14.54%. He has close to 200 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.21.

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 111049492.

Lifetime stats

Arrow AK has participated in 11231 squad games and emerged victorious in 3701 of them, converting to a win rate of 32.95%. With a K/D ratio of 4.40, he has 33112 kills.

He has 321 Booyahs in 1447 duo matches, translating to a win ratio of 22.18%. The broadcaster has registered 3765 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Arrow AK has competed in 1563 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 198 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 12.66%. He has notched up 3969 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.91.

Ranked stats

Arrow AK has 150 appearances in squad matches and has won 61 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 40.66%. He has 391 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.39.

He has won a single match out of the 3-duo games played in this season, which equals a win rate of 33.33%. He has secured six kills during that time, for a K/D ratio of 3.

Arrow AK has contested in 5 solo games, but is yet to win a match. However, he has seven kills, at a K/D ratio of 1.40.

Comparison

Arrow Gaming has an edge over Amitbhai in the lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate.

The ranked solo and duo games’ stats cannot be evaluated since Arrow AK has played only a few games. Meanwhile, in squad matches, Arrow AK has the upper hand on both fronts.

