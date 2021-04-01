WAWAN MKS' Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank and more

Wawan MKS is a popular Indonesian Free Fire content creator who has 6.29 million subscribers on YouTube. His videos have 477 million combined views.

This article takes a look at Wawan MKS’ Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, earnings, and other details.

Wawan MKS’ Free Fire ID and stats

Wawan MKS’ Free Fire ID is 10011237.

Lifetime stats

Wawan MKS’ lifetime stats

Wawan MKS has played 14966 squad games and has triumphed in 3637 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.30%. He has 62941 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.56.

The YouTuber has 160 Booyahs in 610 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 26.22%. In the process, he has racked up 3329 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.40.

Wawan MKS has also played 849 solo games and has emerged victorious in 112 of them, maintaining a win rate of 13.19%. He has 3618 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.91.

Ranked stats

Wawan MKS’ ranked stats

Wawan MKS has won 143 of the 673 squad games that he has played in the ongoing ranked season, translating to a win rate of 21.24%. He has 2249 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.24 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 13 ranked duo matches and has triumphed on 4 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 30.76%. He has 72 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.

Wawan MKS’ has played 2 ranked solo games and has won both of them, making his win rate 3.07%. He has bagged 197 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.13 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Wawan MKS’ earnings from YouTube

As per Social Blade, Wawan MKS’ estimated monthly earnings are between $2.5K - $40K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are believed to be in the range of $41k - $663k.

Wawan MKS’ YouTube channel

The first video on Wawan MKS’ YouTube channel was uploaded back in April 2018. Since then, he has uploaded over 660 videos and has garnered 477 million views.

Wawan MKS’ subscriber and view count

Wawan MKS is ranked 68th in his country when it comes to the number of YouTube subscribers.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Wawan MKS’ social media handles

To visit Wawan MKS’ Instagram profile, click here.

