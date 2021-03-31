Jonty Gaming vs Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Jonty Gaming is one of the most popular Free Fire pros in India. He currently represents Team Elite, who finished third at the recently concluded Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring. The player also runs a successful YouTube channel and currently has 2.76 million subscribers.

Vincenzo, on the other hand, is a successful Free Fire YouTuber who plays in the Middle East server. He boasts 5.74 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

Jonty Gaming's Free Fire 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming's lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has 6093 Booyahs in 15426 squad matches, translating to a win rate of 39.46%. He has 51144 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.48.

The content creator has also played 1999 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 496 of them, making his win rate 24.81%. With 6435 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.28 in this mode.

Jonty Gaming has played 4648 solo matches and has triumphed in 693 of them, maintaining a win rate of 14.90%. He has 13923 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.52.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming's ranked stats

Jonty Gaming has won 117 of the 458 ranked squad matches that he has played, making his win rate 25.54%. He has eliminated 1564 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.59 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 79 ranked duo games and has 5 victories, maintaining a win rate of 6.32%. He has 208 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Jonty Gaming has played 115 ranked solo games and has won on 9 occasions, translating to a win rate of 7.82%. He has 398 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.75 in this mode.

Vincenzo's Free Fire ID and stats

Vincenzo's Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo's lifetime stats

Vincenzo has played 20562 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 3471 of them, maintaining a win rate of 16.88%. He has secured 73176 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.28 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 298 victories in 1717 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 17.35%. He has 5024 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Vincenzo has also played 1138 solo games and has triumphed in 101 of them, making his win rate 8.87%. He has registered 2855 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.75 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Vincenzo's ranked stats

Vincenzo has played 280 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 11 of them, translating to a win rate of 3.92%. He has 746 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.77.

The content creator has also played 8 ranked solo games and has a single victory to his name, making his win rate 12.5%. He has 37 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.29 in this mode.

Vincenzo is yet to play a game in the ranked duo mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad, duo and solo matches, Jonty Gaming has the edge over Vincenzo in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be evaluated as Vincenzo has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Jonty Gaming has better stats than Vincenzo.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

