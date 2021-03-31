Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Sarfraj, popularly known by his IGN and YouTube channel's name, Helping Gamer, is among India's most successful Free Fire content creators. He is famous for his videos around different in-game events.

The player also runs a second channel with over 400k subscribers. This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Helping Gamer has participated in 6715 squad matches and has outperformed his foes on 1122 occasions, equating to a win rate of 16.70%. With 15191 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.72.

The internet star has 186 Booyahs in 2852 duo games, which comes down to a win rate of 6.52%. He has racked up 5432 eliminations in these matches and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.04.

The YouTuber has featured in 2719 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 168 for a win rate of 6.17%. He has 4652 frags, sustaining a K/D ratio of 1.82.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Sarfrajhas 15 first-place finishes in 111 ranked squad games in the ongoing season, resulting in a win percentage of 13.51%. He has notched precisely 300 kills and retained a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The content creator also has 13 duo matches against his name and is yet to secure a victory. In these matches, he has 32 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.46.

The streamer has played one solo game but hasn’t registered a kill or secured a victory.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

His monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Helping Gamer's monthly earning is estimated to be in the range of $7.9k to $125.7k, and his yearly income from YouTube is expected to be around $94.3k to $1.5 million.

His YouTube channel

Sarfraj started his YouTube channel in April 2018 and later switched to Garena Free Fire after its release. The player has uploaded more than 600 videos on his channel and has accumulated more than 430k subscribers and 31.43 million views in the last 30 days itself.

His subscriber and view count (Image via Social Blade)

He currently boasts a subscriber count exceeding 5.48 million, which places him at 352nd place in the country. His total view count is more than 313 million.

Readers can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Instagram: Click here

