Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs FF Saroj Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The popular content creator, Amitbhai, boasts a massive subscriber count of 9.26 million and regularly uploads videos on various aspects of Free Fire on his channel, Desi Gamer.

On the other hand, FF Saroj Gamer has around 1.47 million subscribers and is popular among players for various challenges, especially the Factory Challenge.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Also read: Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Amitbhai has competed in 8073 squad games and has bettered his foes in 2213, narrowing down to a win ratio of 27.41%. He has secured 21043 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Advertisement

He has 741 first-place finishes in 4282 duo games, translating to a win ratio of 17.30%. The YouTuber has notched 11310 frags, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The internet star has played 3376 solo games has outperformed his foes in 276 of them, leading to a win percentage of 8.17%. In the process, he has eliminated 7618 competitors and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.46.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The steamer has featured in 161 squad games and has bettered his foes on 32 occasions, upholding a win rate of 19.87%. With 513 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.98.

Advertisement

The content creator has won eight of the 101 duo games, coming down to a win ratio of 7.92%. He has 331 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.56.

The broadcaster has 52 solo matches to his name and has clinched eight of them, ensuring a win percentage of 15.38%. He has 192 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 4.36.

Also read: Nobru's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank and more

FF Saroj Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1102578002.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Saroj Gamer has competed in 2536 squad games and has stood victorious in 331 matches which equates to a win rate of 13.05%. He has racked up 7229 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Advertisement

The streamer has 87 Booyahs in 3198 duo games, corresponding to a win rate of 2.72%. With a K/D ratio of 2.75, he has 8853 frags.

The content creator has participated in 8956 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 550 of them, approximating a win rate of 6.14%. He has 24288 eliminations and retaining a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has played 209 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in eight games at a win rate of 3.82%. He has bagged 553 kills and holds a K/D ratio of 2.75.

The internet star has also engaged in 700 duo games and has won two games, converting to a win rate of 0.28%. The broadcaster has 1861 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.67.

The broadcaster has 295 appearances in solo games and has registered 40 victories, resulting in a win rate of 13.55%. He has registered 1097 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.30.

Advertisement

Also read: Rishi Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Comparison

Amitbhai has a higher K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime squad and duo games. He also has the lead in the win rate in the solo games, while Saroj Gamer has the upper hand in terms of K/D ratio.

Amitbhai has the edge in all three formats – solo, duo, and squad games – – in the ongoing ranked season.

Also read: Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more