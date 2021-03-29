Nobru's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank and more

Nobru is one of the most popular figures in the Brazilian Free Fire circuit. He is a professional player and is the CEO of Fluxo Esports, which won the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 2021: Series A - Stage 1.

Nobru is also a successful Free Fire content creator and has 12.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, earnings and other details.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has played 10224 games and has won on 2194 occasions, making his win rate 21.45%. With 25338 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.16.

The YouTuber has also played 2526 matches and has emerged victorious in 383 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.16%. He has secured 8009 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.74 in this mode.

Nobru has played 4717 solo games and has 710 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 15.05%. He has 18900 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

Nobru’s ranked stats

Nobru has played 118 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 17 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.40%. He has eliminated 459 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.54 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 13 ranked duo games and has won a single match, maintaining a win rate of 7.69%. He has 38 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Nobru has played 46 ranked solo matches and has 4 victories to his name, making his win rate 8.69%. He has 163 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.88 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

His earnings

According to Social Blade, Nobru is estimated to have a monthly YouTube earnings of $1.3K - $20.6K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is in the range of $15.4K - $246.7K.

Nobru’s YouTube channel

Nobru has uploaded over 500 videos on his YouTube channel and has garnered over 745 million views. As mentioned earlier, he has a subscriber count of 12.1 million on the platform.

Out of these, 5 million views and 100k subscribers have come in the last 30 days. Nobru also occupies 51st place in his country when it comes to the number of YouTube subscribers.

His subscriber count and views

Click here to visit his channel.

Nobru’s social media handles

To visit Nobru’s Instagram profile, click here.

Nobru also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

