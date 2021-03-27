Two-Side Gamers' (TSG Ritik, Jash) Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, India rank and more

Two-Side Gamers is a popular YouTube channel run by Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka. The duo creates content based on multiple games, including Free Fire, GTA 5 and more. The channel currently has 7.17 million subscribers.

This article takes a look at their Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings and other details.

Two-Side Gamers’ Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID is 123643969, while TSG Ritik’s ID is 124975352.

TSG Jash’s Lifetime stats

TSG Jash has played 7045 squad matches and has 1666 Booyahs, making his win rate 23.64%. He has 16704 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.11.

The content creator has also played 2509 duo games and has triumphed in 256 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.20%. In the process, he has bagged 4936 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.19.

TSG Jash has played 1355 solo games and has won on 113 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.33%. He has 3137 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.53.

TSG Ritik’s lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has played 11006 squad games and has won on 2196 occasions, translating to a win rate of 19.95%. With 25889 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.94 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 2346 duo games and has triumphed in 259 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.04%. He has 4477 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.15.

TSG Ritik has played 863 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 53 of them, making his win rate 6.14%. He has 1667 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.06 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Two Side Gamers’ earnings

According to Social Blade, Two-Side Gamers' monthly YouTube earnings are approximately between $7.7K - $122.6K. As per the same website, the duo's yearly income is estimated to be around $91.9K - $1.5M.

Two-Side Gamers' YouTube channel

Ritik and Jash started their channel back in October 2018 and have regularly created content around titles such as Minecraft and Free Fire.

Their monthly subscribers

The number of subscribers on the channel has grown from 2.7 million to 7.17 million in the last 12 months. The channel is ranked 213th in terms of subscribers and boasts more than 964 million views in total.

Click here to visit their YouTube channel.

Two-Side Gamers' social media handles

Here are the links to Two-Side Gamers' social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Ritik's Instagram: Click here

Jash's Instagram: Click here

