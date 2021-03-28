Rishi Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

With the substantial rise in Garena Free Fire's popularity, content creators in general have flourished on various streaming platforms. One such renowned YouTuber is Rishi Gaming.

The player boasts 2.85 million subscribers and more than 296 million views combined. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and monthly earnings.

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 557371238.

Lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming has featured in 7328 squad games and has outplayed his foes in 1324 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 18.06%. He has racked up 16656 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.77.

He has 209 Booyahs in 2281 duo games, approximating a win ratio of 9.16%. With 4632 kills, the YouTuber has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Rishi Gaming has played 1849 solo matches and remained unbeaten in 88 of them, leading to a win ratio of 4.75%. He has 2997 frags for a K/D ratio 1.70.

Ranked stats

Rishi Gaming has 17 first-place finishes in 115 squad games, resulting in a win rate of 14.78%. He notched 359 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.66.

The YouTuber competed in 39 duo games and has won a single match, translating to a win percentage of 2.56%. He eliminated 122 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Rishi Gaming has ten solo matches to his name and triumphed in one game, converting to a win ratio of 10%. With a K/D ratio of 4, he has 36 frags.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

His earnings

As per Social Blade, his monthly YouTube earnings are expected to be around $10.6K - $169.8K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is estimated to be in the range of $127.4K - $2 million.

His YouTube channel

Rishi Gaming started his quest as a content creator with Clash of Clans in November 2018. He later switched to Garena Free Fire and has not looked back since then and is currently placed 856th in the subscriber count.

His subscriber and view count.

In the last 30 days, he has gained 350k subscribers and over 42 million views in total.

Click here to visit his channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

