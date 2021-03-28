Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Amit Sharma, otherwise known as Amitbhai, is one of the most notable and respected figures in the Indian Free Fire community.

He is often recognized by his YouTube channel name Desi Gamers and is popular among users for the engaging content he regularly creates related to Garena’s battle royale sensation.

Presently, his YouTube channel has over 9.23 million subscribers and is on its way to the 10 million mark. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, yearly income, and more.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has contented in 8058 squad games and has outshined his opponents in 2209, approximating a win percentage of 27.41%. He has bagged 20993 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Apart from this, the internet star has participated in 4274 matches and has come out on top on 741 occasions, leading to a win rate of 17.33%. In the process, he has notched 11293 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The content creator has won 275 of the 3374 solo games, which comes down to a win ratio of 8.15%. With 7603 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has played 151 squad matches and has 29 first-place finishes, having a win rate of 19.20%. He has accumulated 476 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.90.

Moreover, Amitbhai has eight wins in the 93 duo games he has appeared in, resulting in a win percentage of about 8.60%. With a K/D ratio of 3.69, he has 314 frags.

The YouTuber has also featured in 51 solo matches and has bettered his foes in seven of them, maintaining a win ratio of 13.72%. He killed a total of 186 enemies, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.23.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Image via Social Blade

According to Social Blade, Amitbhai has estimated monthly earnings of between $21K - $335.8K from YouTube. Meanwhile, his yearly income is mentioned to be in the range of $251.9K - $4 million.

His YouTube channel and rank

Amitbhai started creating content on YouTube around two and a half years back, with the first video on his channel dating back to around October 2018. At the time of writing, he has 865 videos and has garnered over 1.13 billion views combined.

His channel is ranked 141st positions in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Click here to visit it.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

