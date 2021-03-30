Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Vincenzo is one of the most illustrious Free Fire content creators. He plays in the Middle East server and has made his mark worldwide for his fantastic gameplay and exemplary skills.

The player regularly uploads highlights on his channel and also streams the Battle Royale title on Nimo TV. This article looks at his in-game ID, stats, and other details.

Also read: Nobru's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Vincenzo has featured in 20562 squad games and has outplayed them in 3471, resulting in a win rate of 16.88%. He has racked up 73176 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 4.28.

The content creator has 1717 first-place finishes in 298 duo matches, which comes down to a win ratio of 17.35%. In the process, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.54 and has eliminated 5024 enemies.

Advertisement

The streamer has won 101 of the 1138 solo games he has played to date, translating to a win rate of 8.75%. With 2855 frags, he has retained a K/D ratio of 2.75.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has competed in 280 ranked squad matches and has clinched 11 games, approximating a win ratio of 3.92. He has notched 746 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 2.77.

Apart from this, the internet star has played eight solo games and has stood victorious in one of them, retaining a win rate of 12.50%. He has secured 37 frags and managed a K/D ratio of 5.29.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Raistar's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube channel views, and more

Earnings

His earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Vincenzo's monthly YouTube earnings are expected to be in the range of $4.2k - $66.5k. At the same time, his yearly income is reportedly around $49.9k - $798k.

His YouTube channel

Vincenzo began creating content in December 2018 and has uploaded more than 300 videos since. His channel is at 17th place in Egypt when it comes to the subscribers.

His subscribers and view count (Image via Social Blade)

Advertisement

His channel has grown manifolds in the last year, i.e., from 1.3 million subscribers to 5.73 million and 91.1 million views to more than 377 million views combined.

Readers can lick here to visit his channel.

HIs social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs PN Harsh (Pro Nation): Who has better stats in Free Fire?