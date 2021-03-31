Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Miss Diya (Blackpink Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Amit Sharma, is arguably one of the leading Indian gaming content creators on YouTube, with Free Fire as his primary title. He has more than 9.27 million subscribers and is admired by players for his interesting gameplay videos.

Meanwhile, Diya Hazarika, popularly known as Miss Diya or Blackpink Gaming, is a famous Free Fire streamer and recently surpassed the 1 million subscriber milestone.

This article compares the stats of the players in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has 2215 Booyahs in 8081 squad matches, coming down to a win ratio of 27.40%. He has racked up 21055 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.59.

He has engaged in 4291 duo games and has stood victorious in 741 of them, equating to a win percentage of 17.26%. The YouTuber has 11329 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Desi Gamers has played 3379 solo games and has remained unbeaten on 276 occasions, approximating a win rate of 8.16%. He has eliminated 7624 foes and has a K/D ratio of 2.46.

Ranked stats

The streamer has won 34 of the 169 squad games, leading to a win rate of 20.11%. With 525 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.89.

The internet star has taken part in 109 duo matches and has a win tally of eight games, translating to a win percentage of 7.33%. He has 349 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.46.

The broadcaster has 55 ranked solo games to his name and has clinched eight of them, which eventually narrows down to a win ratio of 14.54%. He is few eliminations shy of the 200 mark and has a K/D ratio of 4.21.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya has competed in 9961 squad games and has triumphed in 2138 matches, converting to a win ratio of 21.46%. She has 23551 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.01.

The internet star has 1843 first-place finishes in 10657 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 17.29%. With a K/D ratio of 3, she has 26424 frags.

The broadcaster has 5636 appearances in solo games and has outperformed her foes on 559 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 9.91%. She has secured 11572 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Ranked stats

The streamer has featured in 218 squad matches and has bettered her foes in 36 games, ensuring a win rate of 16.51%. She has registered 557 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.06.

The content creator has engaged in 176 duo matches and has 36 victories, equaling a win percentage of 20.45%. She has 554 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.96.

The YouTuber has contested in 148 solo matches and has outshined her competitors in 30 of them, having a win percentage of 20.27%. She has bagged 528 eliminations and has upheld a K/D ratio of 4.47.

Comparison

Amitbhai has the upper hand in the lifetime squad and duo matches on both fronts. He also has the lead in terms of K/D ratio in the solo games, while Miss Diya has a higher win ratio.

The former also has the edge in the ranked squad games in the ongoing season. Diya has superior stats in the ranked solo and duo games.

