Ungraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank and more

Ayush Dubey, popularly known by his YouTube channel name Ungraduate Gamer, is a renowned Free Fire content creator. He has a massive subscriber count of 5.67 million on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, earnings and several other details.

Ungraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

Ungraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

Ungraduate Gamer's lifetime stats

Ungraduate Gamer has played 25811 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 6485 of them, making his win rate 25.12%. He has 89198 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.62.

The content creator has 106 victories in 618 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 17.15%. With 1513 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.96.

Ungraduate Gamer has also played 651 solo matches and has triumphed in 148 of them, maintaining a win rate of 22.73%. He has 2341 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.65.

Ranked stats

Ungraduate Gamer's ranked stats

Ungraduate Gamer has 104 Booyahs in 174 ranked squad matches, translating to a win rate of 59.77%. He has registered 841 kills at a K/D ratio of 12.01 in this mode.

The YouTuber has played a single ranked duo match and has a 100% win rate in this mode. He has 8 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.

Ungraduate Gamer has also played 48 ranked solo matches and has 14 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 29.16%. He has eliminated 146 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.29 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Ungraduate Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Ungraduate Gamer's monthly earnings are reportedly in the range of $16k - $261k. Meanwhile, his yearly income is expected to be between $92k – 1.4M.

Ungraduate Gamer's YouTube channel

The oldest video on Ungraduate Gamer’s channel was posted in January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 314 videos on his channel.

His subscriber and view count

As mentioned before, Ungraduate Gamer's YouTube channel has 5.67 million subscribers. His videos have a total view count of more than 455 million.

Click here to visit his channel.

Social media handles

Here are the links to Ungraduate Gamer's social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

