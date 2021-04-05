Black Flag Army's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Pankaj Lakhotia, otherwise known by his in-game alias Aawara007 or Black Flag Army, is one of the leading Free Fire streamers in India. He is known for his incredible gameplay and is just a few thousand short of the two million subscriber mark. Simultaneously, he has 164 million views in total.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, earnings, stats, and various other details.

Black Flag Army’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 87479880.

Lifetime stats

Aawara007 has 3380 first-place finishes in 13675 squad games which comes down to a win ratio of 24.71%. With 41645 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.05.

He has 921 Booyahs in 4982 duo games, translating to a win percentage of 18.48%. The YouTuber has amassed 18690 kills and maintained 4.60.

Black Flag Army has featured in 1954 solo games and stood victorious in 13.66%. He has racked up 18690 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.60.

Ranked stats

Aawara007 has won 38 to 194 squad games, ensuring a win percentage of 19.58%. He has close to 687 frags. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.40.

He has participated in 197 duo games and has a win tally of 40 games, resulting in a win ratio of 20.30%. In these matches, he has eliminated 841 foes, sustaining a K/D ratio of 5.36.

The YouTuber has played 32 solo matches and has triumphed in four games, managing a win rate of 12.25%. He secured 66 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

His YouTube earnings

According to Social Blade, Black Flag Army’s YouTube earnings are expected to be in the range of $3.4K - $54.9K. Simultaneously, his yearly revenue from the channel is reportedly between $41.2K - $659.2K.

YouTube channel

Black Flag Army is among some of the first Indian Free Fire players to take up content creation. He started his journey on YouTube in September 2018 and since then has been regular in uploading videos and streaming the title. At the time of writing this article, he had more than 1.98 million subscribers and 164 million views altogether.

Social media handles

