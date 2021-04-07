Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs PK Karan (P.K. Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sujan Mistri, popularly known as Gyan Sujan or Gyan Gaming, is a prominent Free Fire content creator in India. He was among the most-watched live streamers on YouTube in 2020. Gyan Sujan has 8.94 million subscribers on YouTube, with over 1 billion views combined.

Meanwhile, P.K. Gamers is a popular YouTube channel run by the duo of Karan Kumar Oraon, aka PK Karan, and Parwez Ahmed, aka PK Parwez. The channel has 3.03 million subscribers, with 449 million views combined.

This article compares the stats of Gyan Gaming and PK Karan in Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has 6383 victories in 17634 squad matches, translating to a win rate of 36.19%. He registered 60910 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.41 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 2128 duo games and has won on 493 occasions, making his win rate 23.16%. With 5778 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Gyan Sujan has played 1371 solo games and has triumphed in 159 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.59%. He has a K/D ratio of 1.91 and 2310 frags in this mode.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats

Gyan Gaming has played 234 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 84 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 35.89%. He has 1198 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.99.

The YouTuber has also played 75 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 29 of them, maintaining a win rate of 38.66%. He has a K/D ratio of 8.20 and has registered 377 kills in this mode.

Gyan Sujan has played 32 ranked solo games and has a single kill to his name. He is yet to secure a victory in this mode.

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID is 329801798.

Lifetime stats

PK Karan’s lifetime stats

PK Karan has played 7837 squad games and has triumphed in 1284 of them, maintaining a win rate of 16.38%. He bagged 17574 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.68 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 311 Booyahs in 3073 duo matches, making his win rate 10.12%. He has 6288 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.28.

PK Karan has also played 3779 games and has won on 207 occasions, translating to a win rate of 5.47%. He has 7680 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Ranked stats

PK Karan’s ranked stats

PK Karan has won 47 of the 236 ranked squad games he has played this season, translating to a win rate of 19.91%. He has 547 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.89.

The content creator also played 34 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 8 of them, making his win rate 23.52%. He racked up 112 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.31 in this mode.

PK Karan is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Comparison

Gyan Sujan has better stats than PK Karan in the lifetime solo, duo, and squad games.

Gyan Sujan also has the edge over PK Karan in the ranked squad and duo matches. The two players' stats in the ranked solo mode cannot be compared as PK Karan is yet to play a game.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

