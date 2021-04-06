Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Vasiyo CRJ7: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India, with over 22.6 million subscribers on YouTube. He also owns the prominent esports roster, Total Gaming Esports.

Vasiyo CRJ7, on the other hand, is one of the most well-known Indian Free Fire esports athletes and represents Galaxy Racer. He also creates videos related to the game on his YouTube channel, which has 316k subscribers.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11158 squad matches and has won on 2712 occasions, making his win rate 24.30%. He has 41720 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The YouTuber has also played 1674 duo games and has triumphed in 310 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.51%. He bagged 6505 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 907 solo games and has emerged victorious in 79 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2300 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 408 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 88 victories, translating to a win rate of 21.56%. He has 1798 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.62 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 7 ranked duo matches and has 3 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 42.85%. He has 36 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.00.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Vasiyo CRJ7’s Free Fire ID and stats

Vasiyo CRJ7’s Free Fire ID is 286337576.

Lifetime stats

Vasiyo CRJ7’s lifetime stats

Vasiyo CRJ7 has played 18823 squad matches and has triumphed in 4621 of them, maintaining a win rate of 24.54%. With a K/D ratio of 4.33, he has 61510 frags in these matches.

The esports professional has won 120 of the 1109 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 10.82%. He secured 725 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

Vasiyo CRJ7 has also played 1241 solo games and has won on 135 occasions, translating to a win rate of 10.87%. He has 3618 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Ranked stats

Vasiyo CRJ7’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Vasiyo CRJ7 has played 184 squad games and has emerged victorious on 19 occasions, making his win rate 10.32%. He has 570 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.45 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 1 ranked duo match, in which he has 3 kills. He is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Comparison

While Vasiyo CRJ7 has better stats than Ajjubhai in the lifetime solo matches, the latter has the edge in the lifetime duo games.

Meanwhile, in the lifetime squad matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while Vasiyo CRJ7 has a higher win rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked duo and solo modes cannot be compared as Vasiyo CRJ7 has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than Vasiyo CRJ7.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

