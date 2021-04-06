SK Sabir Boss vs Ankush FF: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and Ankush FF are prominent content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. While the former has 3.8 million subscribers on YouTube, the latter has over 4.88 million subscribers on the streaming platform.

This article compares the two players’ stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 28463 squad games and has secured 9150 victories, maintaining a win rate of 32.14%. He bagged 99765 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.17 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 3047 duo matches and has won on 624 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.47%. With 8322 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1630 solo games and has 144 Booyahs, making his win rate 8.83%. He has 3307 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.23 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 874 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 262 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 29.97%. He has 2708 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.42.

The content creator has 13 wins in the 41 ranked duo games that he has played, making his win rate 31.70%. He secured 148 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.29 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush FF’s lifetime stats

Ankush FF has played 22483 squad matches and has won on 9613 occasions, making his win rate 42.75%. He has 82526 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.41 in this mode.

The content creator has won 1265 of the 3197 duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 39.56%. With a K/D ratio of 6.30, he has 12164 frags in these matches.

Ankush FF has also played 931 solo matches and has registered 122 victories, translating to a win rate of 13.10%. He has 2575 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ankush FF’s ranked stats

Ankush FF has played 30 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 4 of them, maintaining a win rate of 13.33%. He has 148 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.69.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the YouTuber has played 28 matches and has 5 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 17.85%. He has 173 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.50 in this mode.

Ankush FF has also played 6 ranked solo games and has 9 frags to his name. He is yet to secure a win in this mode.

Comparison

Ankush FF has better stats than SK Sabir Boss in all three lifetime modes - solo, duo, and squad

Meanwhile, in the ranked squad mode, Ankush FF has a better K/D ratio while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate. When it comes to the ranked duo mode, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Ankush FF in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo mode cannot be compared as they have not played enough games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

