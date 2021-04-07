Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, is arguably one of the, if not most, subscribed to Free Fire content creators worldwide. The celebrated YouTuber boasts 22.6 million subscribers and more than 3.29 billion views in total. He is known for his entertaining live streams and gameplay videos.

SK Sabir is also a leading Free Fire content creator, known for his outstanding skills. He has nearly 3.8 million subscribers and close to 161 million views combined.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 11163 squad matches and has outperformed his foes in 2712, resulting in a win ratio of 24.29%. He has secured 41740 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The content creator has 310 Booyahs in 1674 duo games, ensuring a win rate of 18.51%. With 6505 eliminations, the content creator has managed a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Total Gaming has 907 solo games to his name and has 79 wins, upholding a win rate of 8.71%. He has precisely 2300 frags, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

The streamer has taken part in 414 squad games this season and has stood victorious in 88 of them, approximating a win percentage of 21.25%. In these matches, he has secured 1818 frags with a K/D ratio of 5.58.

The internet star has played seven duo games and has won three matches, having a win rate of 42.85%. He has 36 kills at a K/D ratio of 9.

The broadcaster is yet to secure a kill or a win in the ranked solo matches.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

SK Sabir Boss has engaged in 28487 squad games and has a win tally of 9154 games, ensuring a win rate of 32.13%. He has eliminated 99824 foes and retained a K/D ratio of 5.16.

The internet star has 624 first-place finishes in 3047 duo games, corresponding to a win ratio of 20.47%. With a K/D ratio of 3.43, he has 8322 kills.

The YouTuber has won 144 of the 1632 solo games, translating to a winning percentage of 8.82%. He has registered 3314 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

The streamer has participated in 895 squad games and has stood victorious on 265 occasions, leading to a win rate of 29.60%. He has notched 2750 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.37.

The content creator has 41 appearances in duo games and has triumphed in 13 games, converting to a win rate of 31.70%. He has close to 150 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 5.29.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has the edge in the lifetime squad matches stats. Ajjubhai has the lead in the K/D ratio in the solo and duo games, while the former has a higher win rate.

The ranked solo and duo games stats of players cannot be evaluated since Ajjjubhai hasn’t played many matches. Ajjjubhai a better K/D ratio in squad games, whereas SK Sabir Boss has a superior win rate.

