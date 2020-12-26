BlackPink Gaming's (Miss Diya) in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Due to Garena Free Fire's mass audience, content creation and streaming have been significantly boosted worldwide. BlackPink Gaming, aka Miss Diya, is one of the most popular female Free Fire YouTubers from India and has a subscriber count of over 737,000.

This article takes a look at her Free Fire ID and other details.

BlackPink Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

BlackPink Gaming has competed in 9,522 squad matches, coming out on top on 2,062 occasions, giving her a win ratio of 21.58%. With a K/D ratio of three, she has secured 22,437 frags.

When it comes to the duo mode, she has played 9,728 games and has won 1,668 of them, holding a win percentage of 17.14%. She has eliminated 23,333 foes with a K/D ratio of 2.89.

The content creator has also featured in 5,328 solo matches and has registered 5,050 wins, which equates to a win rate of 9.47%. In the process, she has killed 10,574 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Ranked stats

BlackPink Gaming has also competed in 27 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has seven first-place finishes, granting her a win percentage of 25.92%. She has accumulated 67 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 3.35.

In the duo mode, she has 21 games to her name and has 6 booyahs, which equates to a win rate of 28.57%. She has racked up 64 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.27.

Apart from this, she has participated in one solo match and notched two kills.

BlackPing Gaming's YouTube channel

BlackPink Gaming started creating and streaming content on YouTube in August 2019. Since then, she has been providing content regularly and amassed over 41 million combined views. As mentioned above, she has over 737,000 subscribers.

Click here to visit her channel.

Her social media accounts

She has an Instagram account, and players can click here to visit her profile.

