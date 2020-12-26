Guilds are an integral part of Garena Free Fire. Players can join/create guilds in the game and participate in tournaments to earn various rewards by collecting Dog Tags. Moreover, they can use these guild tokens to redeem numerous items from the guild shop.

Upon creating a guild, players have to set a name for it. Some users desire to have a cool name for their guilds, with fonts and symbols to differentiate themselves from the others. This article provides a list of the 30 such Free Fire guild names.

30 best stylish Free Fire guild names in 2020

Here's the list of titles that the players can incorporate:

#1 🆃🅷🅴 🅴🅻🅸🆃🅴

#2 ЦPPΞЯ HДИD

#3 𓂀ℍ𝕚𝕥𝕋𝕙𝕖𝔽𝕝𝕠𝕠𝕣𓂀

#4 ☬𝓔𝓷𝓭𝓰𝓪𝓶𝓮☬

#5 ₵Ⱨ₳₥₱łØ₦₴

#6 𝓠𝓾𝓮𝓼𝓽!

#7 иιgнтмαяєѕ

#8 𝕯𝖆𝖗K𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖘

#9꧁ɦɛʟʟɦօʊռɖ꧂

#10 IИCЦБЦS

#11 𝙽𝚘𝙼𝚎𝚛𝚌𝚢

#12 ᖴᎥᗴᑎᗪᔕ

#13 -𝐕𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬-

#14 _🅶🅴🅽🅸🆄🆂_

#15 ƗŇĦỮΜΔŇ€

#16 ★SPIЯIΓS★

#17 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖇𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖓

#18 PЯФDIGIΞS

#19 丅ᕼᗴ ᗷᗴᔕ丅

#20 🆆🅸🆉🅰🆁🅳🆂

#21 Ⓢⓣⓐⓡ Ⓐⓒⓔ

#22 爪卂尺ᐯ乇ㄥ丂

#23 ꂵꍏꌗ꓄ꍟꋪꌗ

#24 ᗪᗩᗰᗩǤᗴ

#25 🅱🆁🆄🆃🅰🅻

#26 ▀▄🄵🄴🄰🅁▀▄

#27 ~𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍~

#28 ★ᴏɢʀᴇꜱ★

#29 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙎𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙚

#30 N̷u̷m̷e̷r̷o̷U̷n̷o̷

They can use websites like fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com, and gypu.com to add symbols and fonts to their names.

How to change the names of guilds in Garena Free Fire

It is important to note that only the leader/officer can change the guild's name in Free Fire:

Step 1: They have to open the game and click on the "Guild" icon on the lobby's right side.

Step 2: Players have to tap the 'Name-change' icon, located beside the guild's existing name.

Enter the new name in the text field

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking the players to enter the new name. They can paste any of the names mentioned above and click on the "500 diamonds" option.

The diamonds will be deducted, and the name of the guild will be changed.

