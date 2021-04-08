Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank and more

Sudip Sarkar is a well-known Free Fire content creator from India.

He has 1.09 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and his videos have more than 51 million views combined.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, earnings, stats, and various other details.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar’s lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 31868 squad matches and has triumphed in 9978 of them, making his win rate 31.31%. With 120181 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.49 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 221 Booyahs in 1446 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 15.28%. He has 3988 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Sudip Sarkar has also played 1343 solo matches and has emerged victorious on 116 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.63%. He has 3323 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.71 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar’s ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 1073 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 211 occasions, translating to a win rate of 19.66%. He has 3318 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.85.

The content creator has won 4 of the 39 ranked duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 10.25%. The content creator secured 117 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.34 in this mode.

Sudip Sarkar has also played 17 ranked solo matches and has won once, making his win rate 5.88%. He has 54 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Sudip Sarkar's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Sudip Sarkar’s monthly YouTube earnings are in the range of $615 - $9.8K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is estimated to be between $7.4K - $118.2K.

Sudip Sarkar’s YouTube channel and rank

The oldest video on Sudip Sarkar's YouTube channel was posted in July 2019.

His channel is ranked 3066th in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Click here to check it out.

Sudip Sarkar’s social media handles

To visit Sudip Sarkar’s Instagram account, click here.

To visit Sudip Sarkar’s Facebook account, click here.

