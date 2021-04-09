X-Mania's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Hemant Vyas, otherwise known by his in-game name, X-Mania, is one of the leading Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube with a subscriber count of 1.64 million. The player is known for entertaining videos related to various aspects of this battle royale title.

This article looks at his in-game stats and various other details.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

X-Mania has 2277 Booyahs in 9940 squad games, which comes down to a win rate of 22.90%. In these matches, he has secured 29498 kills and retained a K/D ratio of 3.85.

The internet star has 2944 appearances in duo matches and has bettered his foes in 514 games, approximating a win ratio of 17.45%. With 8682 frags, X-Mania has a K/D ratio of 3.57.

Lastly, the YouTuber has competed in 3025 solo games and stood victorious on 425 occasions, converting to a win percentage of 14.04%. He has 8536 eliminations in these games, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has featured in 253 squad games, winning 56 of them, which equates to a win percentage of 22.13%. He has bagged 724 kills and holds a K/D ratio of 3.68.

The content creator has won 12 of the 114 ranked duo games, corresponding to a win rate of 10.52%. With a K/D ratio of 3.16, he has notched 322 frags.

Besides this, Hemant has played 38 solo matches and remained unbeaten in nine of them for a win rate of 23.68%. He has 149 frags and managed a K/D ratio of 5.14.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

His monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, Hemant's YouTube earnings are approximately around $2.3k - $36.3k. His yearly income is reportedly in the range of $27.2k - $435.8k.

YouTube channel

X-Mania started creating content in July 2019, and since then, he has uploaded more than 110 videos. The player has accumulated over 93 million views combined.

His video views and subscribers

In the last 30 days, the YouTuber has gained 130k subscribers and a view count exceeding 9.07 million. He is placed 1905th on the list of most subscribed channels in India.

Readers can click here to visit his channel.

Social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a Discord server, and fans can click here to join it.

