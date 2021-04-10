Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Slumber Queen: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, is among the most prominent gaming content creators on YouTube, with most of his content revolving around the renowned battle royale title, Garena Free Fire. He boasts a massive 22.7 million subscribers and over 3.3 billion lifetime views.

Slumber Queen is known for her interesting Free Fire related videos in Tamil. She boasts 574k subscribers and has more than 24 million views combined.

This article evaluates the stats of these players in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has contested in 11167 squad matches and has outperformed his foes on 2713 occasions, approximating a win rate of 24.29%. With 41769 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.94.

He has 310 first-place finishes in 1674 duo games, translating a win ratio of 18.51%. In these games, the YouTuber has 6505 eliminations, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The content creator has played 907 solo matches and has won 79 of them, having a win percentage of 8.71%. He has precisely 2300 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has competed in 421 squad games and has a win tally of 89 matches, converting a win ratio of 21.14%. He has eliminated 1849 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 5.57.

The streamer has played seven duo matches and has triumphed in three games, resulting in a win rate of 42.85%. He has secured 36 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 9.

The internet star has engaged in two solo matches but is yet to frag or secure a win.

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 525471774.

Lifetime stats

Slumber Queen has participated in 12893 squad games and has bettered her foes in 3861 matches, which equals a win rate of 29.94%. She has notched 23192 eliminations and retained a K/D ratio of 2.57.

She has 272 first-place finishes in 1838 duo games, corresponding to a win rate of 14.79%. The content creator has 2895 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.85.

The streamer has played 1187 solo matches and has remained unbeaten on 64 occasions, leading to a win rate of 5.39%. She has a kill tally of 2255 and managed a K/D ratio of 2.01.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has 514 squad games to his name and has stood victorious on 93 occasions, which comes down to a win ratio of 18.09%. She is just one frag shy of the 1100 mark, upholding a KD ratio of 1.86.

The internet star has won five of the 86 duo matches played this season, equating to a win rate of 5.81%. In this process, she has racked up 151 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 1.86.

Lastly, the YouTuber Queen has played one solo match and has a single kill.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has the edge over his counterpart in the lifetime solo and duo games. He also has a lead in terms of K/D ratio in the squad matches, while Slumber Queen maintains a higher win ratio.

The players’ stats of ranked solo and duo games cannot be evaluated since Ajjubhai hasn’t played many games. Meanwhile, in the squad matches, Total Gaming has the upper hand.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

