SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views and more

Sheikh Sabir, popularly known as SK Sabir Boss, is a prominent Indian Free Fire content creator.

At the time of writing, he boasts a massive subscriber count of around 3.82 million on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his stats, Free Fire ID, income, and more.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss' lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 28645 squad matches and has triumphed in 9197 of them, making his win rate 32.10%. He has 100341 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.16.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3047 games and has won on 624 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.47%. With 8322 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1634 solo matches and has secured 144 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.81%. He has 3315 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

In the ongoing season, SK Sabir Boss has played 1050 squad games and has won on 307 occasions, translating to a win rate 29.23%. He racked up 3253 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.38 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 41 ranked duo matches and has 13 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 31.70%. With a K/D ratio of 5.29, he has 148 frags in these matches.

SK Sabir Boss has played 12 ranked solo games but is yet to secure victory. He has 32 kills to his name in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

SK Sabir Boss' earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, SK Sabir Boss earns between $1.5K and $24.2K per month from YouTube. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are in the range of $18.1K - $290.3K.

SK Sabir Boss’ YouTube channel and views

SK Sabir Boss started creating content on his YouTube channel, SK Sabir Gaming, over a year and a half ago, with the first video being posted in September 2019. He currently has 216 videos, with over 162 million combined views.

Players can click here to visit the channel.

SK Sabir Boss’ social media handles

Here are the links to SK Sabir Boss’ social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here

