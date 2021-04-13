Gaming Subrata's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Subrata Mondal, popularly known as Gaming Subrata, is an acclaimed Indian Free Fire YouTuber. He periodically creates a variety of content related to this battle royale title, such as event guides, gameplay, and more.

He is very close to hitting the 2 million subscribers mark on his YouTube channel, currently boasting a count of 1.99 million. This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021

Gaming Subrata’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 29796169.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Gaming Subrata has appeared in 11378 squad matches and has come out on top on 3676 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 32.30%. He has accumulated 31412 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.08.

Advertisement

The internet star has played 1920 duo games and has bettered his foes in 354, managing a win rate of 18.43%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, he has 4984 eliminations.

The YouTuber has competed in 2032 solo games and has 237 first-place finishes, leading to a win ratio of 11.66%. In these matches, he has 5019 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.80.

Also read: Free Fire announces changes to Wukong and Rafael's skills in the OB27 update

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Subrata has featured in 265 squad games in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 67, retaining a win rate of 25.28%. He has notched 506 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.56.

The streamer has 70 duo matches to his name and has triumphed in 13, maintaining a win percentage of 18.57%. With 167 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.93.

The content creator has also participated in 12 solo games and has eliminated 32 enemies, having a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Gaming Subrata's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Gaming Subrata’s estimated monthly earnings are between $723 to $11.6k. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are in the range of $8.7k to $138.8k.

His YouTube channel and rank

The oldest video on Subrata’s YouTube channel dates back to May 2019. At present, he has 713 videos and has over 131 million views combined. His channel is ranked at the 1385th position in Indian when it comes to the number of subscribers.

Players can click here to visit it.

His social media handles

Advertisement

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, channel views, and more