Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, channel views, and more

Tonde Gamer is a renowned Free Fire YouTuber from Nepal. According to Nepali Fandom, his real name is Sarju Giri. He is recognized amongst the community for the fun and engaging content he creates related to the battle royale title.

Tonde Gamer's YouTube channel currently boasts a subscriber count of around 3.18 million.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, K/D ratio, and more.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 282951914.

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer has appeared in 14528 squad matches and has 5951 first-place finishes, maintaining a win percentage of 40.96%. He has accumulated 54753 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.38.

Coming to the duo mode, the internet star has played 6776 games and has bettered his foes in 1404 of them, which comes to a win ratio of 20.72%. With 26196 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88.

The content creator has played 3237 solo matches and has 272 victories, leading to a win rate of 8.40%. In the process, he has 6577 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Tonde Gamer has competed in 1014 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 678 of them, approximating a win ratio of 66.86%. He has notched 4177 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 12.43.

Apart from this, the content creator has played 18 duo games and has five victories, making his win rate 27.77%. With a K/D ratio of 4.54, he has 59 frags.

Tonde Gamer has appeared in seven solo matches and has emerged on top on two occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 28.57%. He has 40 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 8.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His earnings

Tonde Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Tonde Gamer’s estimated earnings range from $14.1K - $225.4K. And his yearly earnings are between the range of $169K - $2.7 million.

His YouTube channel and views

Tonde Gamer has been creating content on YouTube for over two years now. And the first video on his channel was released in February 2019.

At present, he has around 803 videos on his channel and over 359 million views combined. Players can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

The links for his accounts are given below:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here

