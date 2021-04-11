Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Lokesh Gamer is among the most eminent Indian Free Fire content creators. He primarily creates content related to various events that run in the quick-paced battle royale title.

Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of around 8.74 million on his YouTube channel, out of which 450 thousand have come from the previous 30 days.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, and other details.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 3330 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 705, maintaining a win percentage of 21.17%. He accumulated 6127 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Coming to the duo mode, he has appeared in 1527 matches and has bettered his foes in 150, leading to a win rate of 9.95%. In the process, he bagged 2572 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.87.

The content creator has participated in 1276 solo games and has come out on top on 131 occasions, approximating a win ratio of 10.26%. With 2581 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.25.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has 13 squad matches to his name in the current ranked season and has 3 victories, corresponding to a win ratio of 23.07%. He has notched 32 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Apart from this, he has played 10 games and has a win tally of three, making his win rate 30.00%. With a K/D ratio of 3.00, he has 21 frags.

Lokesh Gamer is yet to play a solo match.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Lokesh Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer earns between $13.8K - $220.2K per month from his YouTube channel. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are estimated to be in the range of $165.2K - $2.6 million.

His YouTube channel and rank

The first video on Lokesh Gamer’s YouTube channel dates back to April 2019. Presently, he has over 730 videos and has over 703 million views combined. His channel is ranked 164 in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Players can click here to visit it.

His social media handles

Links to his social media handles have been provided below:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here.

