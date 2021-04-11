FF Saroj Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, channel views, and more

Saroj, also known as FF Saroj Gamer, is a well-liked Free Fire content creator hailing from India. He creates content related to various elements of the battle royale title, such as challenges and more. Over that period, his channel bloomed and currently upholds a subscriber count of over 1.5 million.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details, including earnings, rank, and more.

FF Saroj Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1102578002.

Lifetime stats

FF Saroj Gamer has appeared in 2629 squad games and has a winning tally of 334, retaining a win percentage of 12.70%. He has notched 7469 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

He has 94 wins in the 3432 duo matches, leading to a win rate of 2.73%. With a K/D ratio of 2.77, he has 9248 frags.

The content creator has competed in 9070 solo games and has bettered his foes in 564, maintaining a win ratio of 6.21%. He has accumulated 24741 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.91.

Ranked stats

FF Saroj Gamer has participated in 304 squad games in the current ranked season and has 11 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 3.61%. He has 793 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Meanwhile, he has 942 duo matches to his name and has come out on top on 9 occasions, managing a win percentage of 0.95%. In the process, he has killed 2556 enemies, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.74.

Lastly, FF Saroj Gamer has featured in 409 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 54, converting to a win ratio of 13.20%. With 1550 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.37.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

FF Saroj Gamer's earnings (Image via Socialblade)

According to Social Blade, FF Saroj Gamer’s estimated monthly earnings are between $3.9K - $62.2K. Simultaneously, his yearly earnings are mentioned to be in the range of $46.6K - $748.1K.

His YouTube channel and views

The oldest video on FF Saroj Gamer’s YouTube channel dates back to March 2020. Since then, he has regularly created videos related to the game and has risen to prominence. At the time of writing, he has 400 videos and has over 257 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

