The Donato's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Donato Muñoz, prominently known by the name of his YouTube channel The Donato, is a popular Free Fire content creator. He was named among the top gaming live streamers by views in 2020.

The Argentine player has a massive fan base and currently boasts a YouTube subscriber count of 23.8 million.

This article takes a look at The Donato's Free Fire ID, earnings, stats, and other details.

Also read: Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

The Donato's Free Fire ID and stats

The Donato's Free Fire ID is 219110511.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

The Donato's lifetime stats

The Donato has played 2348 squad matches and has secured 890 victories, making his win rate 37.90%. He has 12588 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.63.

The content creator has won 766 of the 1974 duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 38.80%. He bagged 10922 frags at a K/D ratio of 9.04 in this mode.

The Donato has also played 1512 solo games and has triumphed in 429 of them, maintaining a win rate of 28.37%. With 7920 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 7.31.

Also read: El Gato’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Ranked stats

Advertisement

The Donato'sranked stats

The Donato has played 106 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 60 occasions, translating to a win rate of 56.60%. He has 579 frags at a K/D ratio of 12.59 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 19 wins in the 77 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 24.67%. With a K/D ratio of 7.84, he has 455 kills in these matches.

The Donato has also played 18 ranked solo games and has secured 8 victories, making his win rate 44.44%. He has 127 kills at a K/D ratio of 12.70 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of The Donato

As per Social Blade, The Donato earns between $25.3K - $405.5K per month from YouTube. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are in the range of $304.1K - $4.9 million.

The Donato's YouTube channel and rank

Advertisement

The Donato started creating content on YouTube around 6 years ago. He initially made videos on Clash Royale but later switched to Free Fire. At the time of writing, he has 1495 videos and over 3.7 billion views on his channel.

The Donato's channel is placed 3rd in Argentina when it comes to the number of subscribers. Click here to check it out.

The Donato's social media handles

Here are the links to The Donato's social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here.

Also read: Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more