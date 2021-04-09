Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Lokesh Karakoti, popularly known as Pahadi Gamer, is a professional Indian Free Fire esport athlete for Team Elite. He runs two prominent YouTube channels called "Pahadi Gaming" and "Pahadi Gamer," where he regularly streams and creates content related to the battle royale game.

Pahadi Gamer has 947k subscribers on Pahadi Gaming. Meanwhile, he boasts a subscriber count of 1.07 million on Pahadi Gamer.

This article takes a look at Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gamer's lifetime stats

Pahadi Gamer has played 20041 squad matches and has secured 5003 victories, making his win rate 24.96%. He has 65102 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.33.

The content creator has also played 2022 duo games and has won on 227 occasions, translating to a win rate of 11.22%. He bagged 4368 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.43 in this mode.

Pahadi Gamer has 260 wins in the 1615 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 16.09%. With 5574 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.11.

Ranked stats

Pahadi Gamer's ranked stats

Pahadi Gamer has played 277 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 76 of them, translating to a win rate of 27.43%. He accumulated 1310 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.52 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 9 ranked duo matches and has 3 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 33.33%. With a K/D ratio of 8.17, he has 49 frags in these matches.

Pahadi Gamer has played 12 ranked solo games and has won on 7 occasions, making his win rate 58.33%. He has killed 70 opponents at a K/D ratio of 14.00 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings on the Pahadi Gamer channel

According to Social Blade, Lokesh Karakoti's estimated monthly earnings from the Pahadi Gamer YouTube channel are between $1.2K - $18.7K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are between $14K - $224.2K.

Pahadi Gamer's YouTube channels and more

As stated above, Pahadi Gamer runs two different channels. The links to the channels are provided below:

Pahadi Gaming: Click here

Pahadi Gamer: Click here

The popular YouTuber has 442 videos and 57 million views combined on the Pahadi Gaming channel. It is ranked at the 3643rd position in India when it comes to the number of subscribers.

Pahadi Gaming on Social Blade

Meanwhile, he has 97 videos on the Pahadi Gamer channel, with around 59 million views.

Pahadi Gamer's social media handles

To visit Pahadi Gamer's Instagram account, click here.

To join Pahadi Gamer's Discord server, click here.

