Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views and more

Amit Sharma, popularly known as Amitbhai, has emerged as one of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers in India.

He frequently posts videos related to the battle royale game on his YouTube channel, Desi Gamers, which has 9.52 million subscribers.

This article looks at Amitbhai’s ID, stats, and more in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8120 squad matches and has won on 2226 occasions, making his win rate 27.41%. He has 21167 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The YouTuber has also played 4325 duo games and has triumphed in 745 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.22%. He bagged 11427 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.19 in this mode.

Amitbhai has played 3381 solo games and has secured 276 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.16%. With 7629 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.46.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 205 squad games in the current ranked season and has 44 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 21.46%. He racked up 632 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.93 in this mode.

The content creator has won 12 of the 143 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.39%. He has 447 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Amitbhai has also played 57 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious in 8 of them, making his win rate 14.03%. With a K/D ratio of 4.14, he has 203 kills in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Amitbhai’s YouTube earnings

As per Social Blade, Amitbhai earns between $21.4K - $342.1K per month from YouTube. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are in the range of $256.6K - $4.1 million.

Amitbhai’s YouTube channel views and rank

Amitbhai started his journey on YouTube around two-and-a-half years ago, with the first video on his channel posted in October 2018. At the time of writing, he has 876 videos, with over 1.167 billion combined views.

Amitbhai’s channel is 137th in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Players can click here to check it out.

Amitbhai’s social media handles

Here are the links to Amitbhai’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

