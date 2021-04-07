Popular Free Fire streamer AS Gaming hits 10 million subscribers on YouTube

Sahil Rana, otherwise known as AS Gaming, is the latest Free Fire content creator to hit the 10 million subscriber mark on YouTube.

AS Gaming, one of India’s most successful Free Fire YouTubers, became the second content creator after Ajjubhai to cross this figure.

Free Fire has witnessed a massive rise in popularity in the last few years and has established a vast player base worldwide. Its unprecedented success has led to the rise of digital content creation and streaming related to the game.

AS Gaming’s journey as a Free Fire content creator on YouTube

The oldest video on Sahil Rana’s YouTube channel was posted back in January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded more than 400 videos on his channel.

2020 was a fruitful year for the content creator as his channel grew multifold. He had a subscriber count of more than 6 million at the end of December 2020.

Sahil touched the 8 million mark in early February, and it only took him two months to hit the 10 million mark. This accounts for year-on-year growth of more than 15000%, which is simply unheard of.

AS Gaming's growth in terms of YouTube subscribers (Image via Social Blade)

Currently, AS Gaming boasts 10 million subscribers and more than 969 million views combined. His channel garnered 1.04 million subscribers and 145.25 million views in the last 30 days alone.

According to Social Blade, AS Gaming’s monthly YouTube earnings are approximately between $36.3K - $581K, while his yearly income is estimated to be in the range of $435.8K - $7M.

Earnings of A_S Gaming

Here are the links to AS Gaming's official social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

