Ajjubhai's (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Free Fire’s massive audience on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch has led to the growth of content creation and streaming. Numerous creators have become immensely popular and have garnered huge numbers, with Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, being one of the most prominent names.

On his primary YouTube channel, "Total Gaming," Ajjubhai boasts a subscriber count of 22.6 million, out of which 1 million subscribers were added in the last 30 days. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has been featured in 11163 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 2712 of them, retaining a win percentage of 24.29%. He has bagged 41740 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has competed in 1674 matches and has emerged on top on 310 occasions, which comes to a win ratio of 18.51%. In the process, he has bagged 6505 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The content creator has appeared in 907 solo games and has triumphed in 79 of them, having a win rate of 8.71%. He precisely has 2300 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has 414 squad games to his name and has 88 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 21.25%. Also, he has killed a total of 1818 enemies for a K/D ratio of 5.58.

Apart from that, the content creator has played seven duo matches and has three victories, leading to a win percentage of 42.85%. With a K/D ratio of 9.00, he has 36 frags.

Moreover, Total Gaming has taken part in two solo games as well.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Ajjubhai's earnings

According to Social Blade, Total Gaming’s estimated monthly earnings range from $62.3K - $996.5K. Also, his yearly earnings are said to be between $747.4K - $12 million.

His YouTube channel and rank

Ajjubhai has been creating content on his primary YouTube channel for over two years now. And the first video on his channel was released back in December 2018. At the time of writing, Ajjubhai has 1265 videos along with over 3.29 billion views.

When it comes to the number of subscribers, his channel is ranked in the 36th position in India. Click here to visit the channel.

Ajjubhai also runs three other channels: Total Gaming Live, AJJUBHAI, and TG Highlights.

His social media handles

Facebook: Click here.

Twitter: Click here.

