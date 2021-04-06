List of Free Fire characters in April 2021

Characters are possibly one of the most important assets of Garena Free Fire. This aspect distinguishes the title from other games of the battle royale genre. Characters are not merely for cosmetic purposes; they play a vital role in influencing the gameplay as they possess unique skills.

Garena does not shy away from introducing new characters in Free Fire, expanding the overall choices for players and keeping the game fresh. The recent additions of Shirou and Skyler take the character tally to 37.

This article lists out all the characters available in Free Fire as of April 2021.

All Free Fire characters in April 2021

#1 - A124

A124

Ability - Thrill of Battle

#2 - Alok

Alok

Ability - Drop the Beat

#3 - Alvaro

Alvaro

Ability - Art of Demolition

#4 - Andrew

Andrew

Ability - Armor Specialist

#5 - Antonio

Antonio

Ability - Gangster's Spirit

#6 - Caroline

Caroline

Ability - Agility

#7 - Chrono

Chrono

Ability - Time Turner

#8 - Clu

Clu

Ability - Tracing Steps

#9 - Dasha

Dasha

Ability - Partying On

#10 - Ford

Ford

Ability - Iron Will

#11 - Hayato

Hayato

Ability - Bushido

#12 - Jai

Jai

Ability - Raging Reload

#13 - Joseph

Joseph

Ability - Nutty Movement

#14 - Jota

Jota

Ability - Sustained Raids

#15 - K

K

Ability - Master of All

#16 - Kapella

Kapella

Ability - Healing Song

#17 - Kelly

Kelly

Ability - Dash

#18 - Kla

Kla

Ability - Muay Thai

#19 - Laura

Laura

Ability - Sharp Shooter

#20 - Luqueta

Luqueta

Ability - Hat Trick

#21 - Maxim

Maxim

Ability - Gluttony

#22 - Miguel

Miguel

Ability - Crazy Slayer

#23 - Misha

Misha

Ability - Afterburner

#24 - Moco

Moco

Ability - Hacker's Eye

#25 - Nikita

Nikita

Ability - Firearms Expert

#26 - Notora

Notora

Ability - Racer's Blessing

#27 - Nulla

Nulla

#28 - Olivia

Olivia

Ability - Healing Touch

#29 - Paloma

Paloma

Ability - Arms-dealing

#30 - Primis

Primis

#31 - Rafael

Rafael

Ability - Dead Silent

#32 - Shani

Shani

Ability - Gear Recycle

#33 - Shirou

Shirou

Ability - Damage Delivered

#34 - Skyler

Skyler

Ability - Riptide Rhythm

#35 - Steffie

Steffie

Ability - Painted Refuge

#36 - Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh

Ability - Limelight

#37 - Wukong

Wukong

Ability - Camouflage

