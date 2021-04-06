Create
New User posted their first comment
List of Free Fire characters in April 2021

List of characters in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature

Characters are possibly one of the most important assets of Garena Free Fire. This aspect distinguishes the title from other games of the battle royale genre. Characters are not merely for cosmetic purposes; they play a vital role in influencing the gameplay as they possess unique skills.

Garena does not shy away from introducing new characters in Free Fire, expanding the overall choices for players and keeping the game fresh. The recent additions of Shirou and Skyler take the character tally to 37.

This article lists out all the characters available in Free Fire as of April 2021.

All Free Fire characters in April 2021

#1 - A124

A124
A124

Ability - Thrill of Battle

#2 - Alok

Alok
Alok

Ability - Drop the Beat

#3 - Alvaro

Alvaro
Alvaro

Ability - Art of Demolition

#4 - Andrew

Andrew
Andrew

Ability - Armor Specialist

#5 - Antonio

Antonio
Antonio

Ability - Gangster's Spirit

#6 - Caroline

Caroline
Caroline

Ability - Agility

#7 - Chrono

Chrono
Chrono

Ability - Time Turner

#8 - Clu

Clu
Clu

Ability - Tracing Steps

#9 - Dasha

Dasha
Dasha

Ability - Partying On

#10 - Ford

Ford
Ford

Ability - Iron Will

#11 - Hayato

Hayato
Hayato

Ability - Bushido

#12 - Jai

Jai
Jai

Ability - Raging Reload

#13 - Joseph

Joseph
Joseph

Ability - Nutty Movement

#14 - Jota

Jota
Jota

Ability - Sustained Raids

#15 - K

K
K

Ability - Master of All

#16 - Kapella

Kapella
Kapella

Ability - Healing Song

#17 - Kelly

Kelly
Kelly

Ability - Dash

#18 - Kla

Kla
Kla

Ability - Muay Thai

#19 - Laura

Laura
Laura

Ability - Sharp Shooter

#20 - Luqueta

Luqueta
Luqueta

Ability - Hat Trick

#21 - Maxim

Maxim
Maxim

Ability - Gluttony

#22 - Miguel

Miguel
Miguel

Ability - Crazy Slayer

#23 - Misha

Misha
Misha

Ability - Afterburner

#24 - Moco

Moco
Moco

Ability - Hacker's Eye

#25 - Nikita

Nikita
Nikita

Ability - Firearms Expert

#26 - Notora

Notora
Notora

Ability - Racer's Blessing

#27 - Nulla

Nulla
Nulla

#28 - Olivia

Olivia
Olivia

Ability - Healing Touch

#29 - Paloma

Paloma
Paloma

Ability - Arms-dealing

#30 - Primis

Primis
Primis

#31 - Rafael

Rafael
Rafael

Ability - Dead Silent

#32 - Shani

Shani
Shani

Ability - Gear Recycle

#33 - Shirou

Shirou
Shirou

Ability - Damage Delivered

#34 - Skyler

Skyler
Skyler

Ability - Riptide Rhythm

#35 - Steffie

Steffie
Steffie

Ability - Painted Refuge

#36 - Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh
Wolfrahh

Ability - Limelight

#37 - Wukong

Wukong
Wukong

Ability - Camouflage

Published 06 Apr 2021, 13:43 IST
Garena Free Fire
