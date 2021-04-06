List of Free Fire characters in April 2021

Characters are possibly one of the most important assets of Garena Free Fire. This aspect distinguishes the title from other games of the battle royale genre. Characters are not merely for cosmetic purposes; they play a vital role in influencing the gameplay as they possess unique skills.
Garena does not shy away from introducing new characters in Free Fire, expanding the overall choices for players and keeping the game fresh. The recent additions of Shirou and Skyler take the character tally to 37.
This article lists out all the characters available in Free Fire as of April 2021.
All Free Fire characters in April 2021
#1 - A124
Ability - Thrill of Battle
#2 - Alok
Ability - Drop the Beat
#3 - Alvaro
Ability - Art of Demolition
#4 - Andrew
Ability - Armor Specialist
#5 - Antonio
Ability - Gangster's Spirit
#6 - Caroline
Ability - Agility
#7 - Chrono
Ability - Time Turner
#8 - Clu
Ability - Tracing Steps
#9 - Dasha
Ability - Partying On
#10 - Ford
Ability - Iron Will
#11 - Hayato
Ability - Bushido
#12 - Jai
Ability - Raging Reload
#13 - Joseph
Ability - Nutty Movement
#14 - Jota
Ability - Sustained Raids
#15 - K
Ability - Master of All
#16 - Kapella
Ability - Healing Song
#17 - Kelly
Ability - Dash
#18 - Kla
Ability - Muay Thai
#19 - Laura
Ability - Sharp Shooter
#20 - Luqueta
Ability - Hat Trick
#21 - Maxim
Ability - Gluttony
#22 - Miguel
Ability - Crazy Slayer
#23 - Misha
Ability - Afterburner
#24 - Moco
Ability - Hacker's Eye
#25 - Nikita
Ability - Firearms Expert
#26 - Notora
Ability - Racer's Blessing
#27 - Nulla
#28 - Olivia
Ability - Healing Touch
#29 - Paloma
Ability - Arms-dealing
#30 - Primis
#31 - Rafael
Ability - Dead Silent
#32 - Shani
Ability - Gear Recycle
#33 - Shirou
Ability - Damage Delivered
#34 - Skyler
Ability - Riptide Rhythm
#35 - Steffie
Ability - Painted Refuge
#36 - Wolfrahh
Ability - Limelight
#37 - Wukong
Ability - Camouflage
