Badge 99's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank and more

Badge 99 is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India.

The gamer currently has 4.94 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He gained 470k of those subscribers in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Badge 99’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details, including income, rank, and more.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99’s lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played 8256 squad matches and has won on 1446 occasions, making his win rate 17.51%. He bagged 22131 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.25 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 186 of the 1988 duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 9.35%. He has 4324 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Badge 99 has also played 1144 solo games and has secured 84 victories, maintaining a win rate of 7.34%. He racked up 2822 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.66 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Badge 99’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Badge 99 has played 186 squad games and has triumphed in 15 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.06%. He has 616 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.60.

Badge 99 has not played a game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

As per Social Blade, Badge 99’s estimated monthly earnings are between $15.2K - $243.9K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are in the range of $182.9K - $2.9 million.

Badge 99’s YouTube channel and rank

The first video on Badge 99’s YouTube channel was posted in December 2019. He currently has 273 videos on his channel, with over 465 million views combined.

Badge 99’s channel is ranked 394th in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Players can click here to check it out.

Badge 99’s social media handles

Here are the links to Badge 99’s social media profiles:

Facebook: Click here.

Instagram: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

