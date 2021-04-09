SK Sabir Boss vs Miss Diya (BlackPink Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss is a popular Indian Free Fire creator known for his scintillating gameplay in the battle royale game. He is also a part of the renowned ‘BOSS’ guild and currently boasts a YouTube subscriber count of 3.81 million.

Diya Hazarika, aka Miss Diya, is another prominent Free Fire YouTuber from India. She regularly streams the game on her YouTube channel BlackPink Gaming, which recently crossed the 1 million subscriber mark.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 28552 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 9174 of them, maintaining a win rate of 32.13%. He racked up 100044 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.16 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3047 games and has secured 624 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 20.47%. He has 8322 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has won 144 of the 1633 solo matches that he has played, making his win rate 8.81%. He has 3315 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.23 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 957 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 284 victories, translating to a win rate of 29.67%. He has 2956 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.39.

The content creator has also played 41 ranked duo matches and has 13 wins to his name, making his win rate 31.70%. With a K/D ratio of 5.29, he has 148 frag in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya’s lifetime stats

Miss Diya has played 9974 squad games and has won on 2139 occasions, making her win rate 21.44%. She racked up 23575 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.01 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 10694 duo matches and has triumphed in 1847 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.27%. With 26509 frags in these matches, she has a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Miss Diya has played 5716 solo games and has emerged victorious in 574 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.04%. She has 11851 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.30 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya’s ranked stats

Miss Diya has played 231 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 37 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 16.01%. She has 581 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.99.

The streamer has also played 214 ranked duo games and has won on 40 occasions, translating to a win rate of 18.69%. She has 639 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.67 in this mode.

Miss Diya has played 229 ranked solo matches and has secured 45 victories, making her win rate 19.65%. She has 807 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.39.

Comparison

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Miss Diya in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, Miss Diya has better stats than SK Sabir Boss in the lifetime solo games.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo mode cannot be compared as SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game. However, when it comes to the ranked duo and squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Miss Diya.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

