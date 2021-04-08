Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs Nobru: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Sujan Mistri (Gyan Sujan) and Bruno Goes (Nobru) are two successful Free Fire YouTubers from India and Brazil, respectively. They were named among the most-viewed live gaming streamers on YouTube in 2020.

Sujan Mistri has a subscriber count of 8.96 million on YouTube. Nobru, on the other hand, has 12.1 million subscribers on the streaming platform.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 17653 squad games and has secured 6384 victories, maintaining a win rate of 36.16%. He has 60971 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.41.

The content creator has also played 2128 duo matches and has triumphed in 493 of them, translating to a win rate of 23.16%. With 5778 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.53 in this mode.

Gyan Sujan has played 1372 solo games and has won on 159 occasions, making his win rate 11.58%. He has 2310 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 251 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 85 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 33.86.%. He has 1255 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.56 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 75 ranked duo games and has won on 29 occasions, making his win rate 38.66%. He has 377 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.20.

Gyan Sujan has played 82 ranked solo matches and has a single kill to his name. He is yet to secure victory in this mode.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru’s lifetime stats

Nobru has played 10325 squad matches and has triumphed in 2211 of them, making his win rate 21.41%. He has 25630 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.16.

The YouTuber has 383 wins in the 2530 duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 15.13%. With a K/D ratio of 3.73, he has 8017 frags in this mode.

Nobru has played 4721 solo matches and has 710 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 15.03%. He has 18914 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

Nobru’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Nobru has played 184 squad games and has 26 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 14.13%. He racked up 710 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.49 in this mode.

The content creator has won 1 of the 17 ranked duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 5.88%. He has 46 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.88.

Nobru has also played 51 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 4 of them, maintaining a win rate of 7.84%. He has 177 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.77 in this mode.

Comparison

Gyan Sujan has better stats than Nobru in the lifetime squad mode. Meanwhile, the latter has the edge in the lifetime solo mode.

When it comes to the lifetime duo mode, Nobru has a better K/D ratio, while Gyan Sujan has a higher win rate.

In the ranked duo and squad modes, Gyan Sujan has the edge over Nobru in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. However, Nobru has better stats than Gyan Sujan in the ranked solo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

