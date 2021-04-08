El Gato’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Rodrigo Fernandes, also known as El Gato, is among the biggest names in the Brazilian Free Fire community. He has a huge fan base and currently boasts a subscriber count of 8.86 million on his YouTube channel, out of which 50,000 have been added in the last 30 days.

Moreover, the content creator also owns the famous organization, Los Grandes. This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, earnings, subscribers, rank, and more.

El Gato’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 184184685.

Lifetime stats

El Gato has competed in 7763 squad games and has 1729 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 22.27%. He has 20531 frags to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.40.

The player has won 477 of the 2905 duo matches, which comes to a win rate of 16.41%. With 8219 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.39.

The YouTuber has taken part in 4508 solo games and has bettered his foes in 366 of them, approximating a win ratio of 8.11%. He has racked up 12383 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

El Gato has appeared in four duo games in the current ranked season and has accumulated seven frags. Apart from this, he has also played a single solo match. He is yet to feature in the squad match.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

His earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, El Gato’s estimated monthly earnings are between $1.1K - $17.3K from his YouTube channel. Also, his yearly earnings are mentioned in the range of $13K - $207.8K.

His YouTube channel and rank

El Gato has been creating content related to Free Fire on his YouTube channel since July 2018. Presently, he has 334 videos on his channel and over 545 million views combined.

His channel is ranked in the 96th position in his country for the number of subscribers. Click here to visit the channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Nimo TV: Click here

