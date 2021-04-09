Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, aka GT King or Gaming Tamizhan, is a renowned Free Fire YouTuber in India.

He creates content related to the popular battle royale game on his YouTube channel Gaming Tamizhan, which has 2.1 million subscribers.

This article takes a look at Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan has played 17389 squad matches and has triumphed in 3474 of them, maintaining a win rate of 19.97%. He has 48522 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.49.

The streamer has also played 1730 duo games and has 159 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 9.19%. With 3172 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.02 in this mode.

Gaming Tamizhan has played 661 solo matches and has secured 48 victories, making his win rate 7.26%. He has 1430 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan has played 327 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 39 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.92%. He killed 921 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.20 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 22 ranked duo matches but is yet to secure victory. He has 70 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Gaming Tamizhan has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to register a win or a kill.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Gaming Tamizhan's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Gaming Tamizhan’s estimated earnings are between $2.7K - $43.7K from YouTube every month. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are in the range of $32.7K - $523.9K.

Gaming Tamizhan’s YouTube channel and rank

Gaming Tamizhan started creating videos on YouTube over two years ago, with the oldest video on his channel posted in January 2019. He currently has 783 videos on his channel, with over 205 million views combined.

Gaming Tamizhan’s channel ranks 1273rd in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Click here to check it out.

Gaming Tamizhan’s social media handles

To visit Gaming Tamizhan’s Instagram account, click here.

