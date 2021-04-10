Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Munna Bhai Gaming is a prominent Free Fire YouTuber in India. He streams and creates content related to the battle royale game in Telugu.

The content creator currently has 1.58 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 402752655.

Lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 9610 squad matches and has triumphed in 2798 of them, making his win rate 29.11%. He has 34523 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.07.

The YouTuber has also played 2411 duo games and has emerged victorious in 580 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.05%. With 8727 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 3673 solo matches and has 956 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 26.02%. He has 16149 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.94.

Ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 301 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 115 occasions, translating to a win rate of 38.20%. He has 1389 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.47 in this mode.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the content creator has played 119 matches and has secured 35 victories, maintaining a win rate of 29.41%. With a K/D ratio of 5.58, he has 469 frags in these matches.

Munna Bhai Gaming has also played 129 ranked solo games and has 60 Booyahs, making his win rate 46.51%. He accumulated 899 kills at a K/D ratio of 13.03 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Munna Bhai Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Munna Bhai Gaming’s estimated monthly earnings are between $2.6K - $41.9K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are in the range of $31.4K - $502.8K.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s YouTube channel and ranks

Munna Bhai Gaming streamed his first video in May 2019. He currently has 788 videos, with over 128 million views combined.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s YouTube channel is ranked 1921st in India when it comes to subscribers. Players can click here to check it out.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s social media handles

Here are the links to Munna Bhai Gaming’s social media profiles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here

